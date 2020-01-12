Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajiromanus

President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Mr. Bello Bala Shagari, has called on Nigerian youths to heed President Muhammadu Buhari’s call to shun ethnicity and all divisive tendencies.

He also assured the President that NYCN is working harmonising youths in the nation to end crises in its midst.

A statement by NYCN’s Organising Secretary, Mukhtar Jebba quoted the NYCN President to have said this in Abuja when he attended a courtesy call by All Progressives Congress, APC, youth leaders on the President.

The statement reads:”The President of the NYCN President Bello Bala Shagari attended a courtesy call to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari by APC Youth leaders, as the representative of the Nigerian youths. President Muhammadu Buhari has re-emphasized his commitment on youths inclusion in his government to ensure good governance when he was reminded by the APC National Youth leader Sadiq S Abubakar.

“The President also called on the Nigerian Youth to shawn ethnicity and religious discrimination. Hence, NYCN President is calling on Nigerian youths to heed the call of President Muhammadu Buhari in their best interest.

“The NYCN President also used the opportunity to assure President Muhammadu Buhari that the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria is working towards harmonizing and unifying the Nigerian Youth to end the ongoing crises in the Council.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: