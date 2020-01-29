Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, recalled three weeks ago by Chevron Nigeria Limited CNL, following intervention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari in an industrial dispute, have resumed duties.

Recall that NUPENG had on January 7, 2020, suspended its nationwide strike slated to begin on January 8, after CNL agreed to recall its members sacked on New Year day.

Sequel to the agreement reached in Abuja by parties, CNL was given three weeks to reinstate the workers, while NUPENG was asked to call off its actions against CNL.

It was agreed that due to logistics involved, it would take three weeks for the sacked staff to resume work, among other resolutions.

Confirming their resumption, NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, told Vanguard that the 26 workers resumed on Monday, January 27, 2020, under a new contractor, and commended the GMD of NNPC, Director General of National Security Adviser, Director General of Department of State Services, DSS, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, and other stakeholders for their roles in resolving the matter despite last minutes attempt to renege on the agreement. Meanwhile, we want to use this medium to urge Chevron Nigeria Limited to pay the 15 to 20 years pending benefits of the workers accumulated under previous contractors. We hope the issue will be sorted out internally without hitches.

NUPENG had on January 1 given a seven- day ultimatum to CNL to reinstate its members sacked over union membership failing which members would embark on a nationwide strike.

The union had accused CNL of through its Contractor, Cordeau Nigeria Limited sacked all its workers for insisting on being NUPENG members.

Subsequently, the aggrieved workers and union’s officials barricaded some Chevron facilities in Warri, Delta State.

Vanguard

