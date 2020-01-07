NUJ hails Ugwuanyi’s sanitization of Enugu Press Centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

MEMBERS of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Enugu State have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the state government’s intervention in restoring the original master plan of the state Press Centre.

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) had on Monday demolished distortion of the press centre in its ongoing enforcement of town planning regulation in the capital city.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu, on Tuesday, the caretaker committee of NUJ in the state, led by Sir Emeka Anyalebechi lamented the previous and present administrations of the state union’s distortion of the press centre.

In its statement, the union said that council had been served with notices of removal before the state government agency’s enforcement.

Anyalebechi said that the council had been served several notices of violation, noting that in fairness to the state agency, it did not remove the gate of the Press Centre that is properly located at the approved location of the fence.

“We commend the state government for its boldness in restoring the Enugu master plan no matter whose ox is gored. We appeal to the state government to restore the original master plan of the press centre and demolish all illegal structures within the press center,” Anyalebechi stated.

The Union also passed a vote of no confidence on the National President of NUJ, Mr. Chris Isiguzo for orchestrating crises in the council and for attacking the state agency for sanitizing the press centre.

“We call on the police and ant-graft agencies to investigate the National President of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, for fraudulent use of his position to sell portions of the Enugu NUJ Press centre.

“Finally, this Caretaker committee calls on the state government and the general public to disassociate themselves from the illegal parading of Rex Arum and co at the Press Centre,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: