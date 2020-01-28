Breaking News
NSCDC queries suspected killer of AA senatorial candidate in Imo

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps

By Chinonso Alozie

The Commandant of  Nigeria Security and Civil Service Defence Corps, NSCDC, Imo State,  Raji Ibrahim, yesterday, issued a query to a member of the civil defence, who allegedly shot dead a 2019 Action Alliance, AA, senatorial candidate, Ndubuisi Emenike in Imo State.

It will be recalled that Emenike was shot during the victory celebration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Miriam Onuoha,in the just concluded Okigwe North re-run election.

The NSCDC boss, who confirmed the shooting said among others that a query has been written and waiting to be handed over to the suspect immediately he is released from the police custody.

He added that NSCDC does not accept accidental discharge in an  issue like this. He explained that the suspect was clearing the road when his rifle was hit by another person and the bullet went off and hit Emenike.

He said: “It was on  January 26, about 5pm,  when we had the information that there was an ugly incident  at Umunachi in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area home of Onuoha,  that somebody had been shot by our man.

“I called Abuja and my commandant quickly asked for the immediate arrest  of  the guy.

“He was arrested and is in the police custody for proper investigation”.

