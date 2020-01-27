Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has agreed to partner the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Akwa Ibom to ensure that no illegal CBT centre is allowed to operate in the state.

State Commandant of the Corps, Mr. Adeyinka Ayinla, said this when he visited the State Coordinator of JAMB, Mr. Oboh Joseph in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Ayinla said that intelligence reports have revealed that some CBT centres charged candidates more than the N4000 registration fees stipulated by JAMB and assured candidates that the Corps would collaborate with JAMB to ensure that candidates were not unduly shortchanged.

He said, “The issue of extortion of JAMB candidates is becoming too rampant in the country. JAMB is collecting N4000 for form but some organizations will charge candidates N6000 this has to stop.

He said, “We must enforce compliance that candidates pay only N4000 as stipulated by JAMB. All illegal CBT centres must stop all this activity.

“All these touts, illegal CBT centres in the state must be closed immediately. We don’t want that to continue. We will be going round CBT centres to enforce compliance.

“We have to be on surveillance, you may not identify us because we may not put on this uniform. Every day, you will be getting reports, I can assure you.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps under the leadership of the Commandant General, we are ready to partner with you to enforce compliance.’’

In his remarks, the State Coordinator of JAMB, Mr. Oboh Joseph, commended the NSCDC for their doggedness, resilience, and commitment to maintaining the image of the Corps as according to him, personnel posted to work with him in JAMB office have shown competence worthy of commendation.

He confirmed that some CBT centres were actually charging above JAMB stipulated registration fees of N4000, stressing that the Board was doing everything possible to ensure that candidates were not being overcharged.

The state coordinator disclosed that only 13 approved CBT centres were in the state, stressing that the number was grossly inadequate for the state and appealed to the state government to create more CBT centres to accommodate the candidates applying for JAMB in the state.

He said, “In Akwa Ibom Polytechnic, Ikot Asurua, they can create three centres also. If the government has up to nine centres then the private centres can now support. Not private taking the lead.

“The State Government has the capacity to set up adequate CBT centres across the state. All state-owned educational institutions should set up CBT centres. It will not be good for Akwa Ibom candidates to register here and write their examinations outside the state.

”We have 13 approved CBT registration centres in Akwa Ibom State. The CBT centres we have in the state are grossly inadequate because we have discovered that after registration, some candidates might be posted to another state.

“If the state government can come up, they should come up and create more centres. Like Ibom E-Library, they should create up to three centers there.’’

He urged candidates to avail themselves of the opportunity given to them by doing their registration in the JAMB office nearest to them.

vanguard

