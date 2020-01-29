NSCDC bans display of Firearms at Public events

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has banned the display of Firearms by operatives of the Corps at public events.

The directive followed the killing of a Senatorial Candidate of Action Alliance in Imo state, Mr. Ndubuisi Emenike in what has been dubbed an accidental discharge by NSCDC personnel.

A statement from the Media Office of the Corps disclosed that the CG spoke when he paid a condolence visit to a former governor of Imo state and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha to commiserate with him on the demise of Mr. Emenike.

The CG maintained that the order was necessitated by the need to prevent future occurrence of such costly incident, adding “that any personnel caught flagrantly displaying or brandishing firearms in whatever circumstances or during any celebration risks dismissal”.

“And henceforth, it has become an offense for armed bearers to stay within the immediate perimeters of any occasion; they must keep a 50 meter distance away from events or party venues” the CG added.

He assured Senator Okorocha and the entire people of Imo state of decisive action against the personnel. He warned all state commandants to put their houses in order and ensure that their personnel exhibits the highest form of professional discipline wherever they find themselves.

Stressing that on no account must he receive report bordering on misuse of firearms from any state command, the CG said such commandants should be ready to face the consequences as any breach of security and safety of the people would not be condoned forthwith.

He expressed regret over the incident and assured that the Corps is with the family in prayers and will be paying personal condolence visits to the immediate family of the deceased in Imo and Lagos states soon.

