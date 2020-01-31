Breaking News
NSCDC arrests man for allegedly operating illegal JAMB centre

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State command, has arrested one Ezennia Onyeka for  allegedly operating illegal Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration centre in Nnewi.

The state Commandant of the corps, Mr David Bille, confirmed the arrest in an interview with  Newsmen  in Awka on Friday.

Bille said the suspect was  arrested in Nnewi, following intelligence report that he was registering JAMB candidates at the cost of between N5,000 and N7,000 each.

Bille said that many unsuspecting candidates had fallen victim to the fraud at the centre, known as 100 Per Cent Computer Center.

He said: “The suspect was charging the unsuspecting candidates above the official N4,700 stipulated by JAMB.
“After careful and discrete investigation carried out by men of NSCDC,  it was uncovered that the cyber cafe being operated by the suspect was not in the list of centres accredited by JAMB to sell its forms.’’

Bille said that the NSCDC operatives, who arrested the suspect, disguised themselves as prospective JAMB candidates.

“The operatives observed that the suspect was exploiting innocent and young Nigerians seeking for brighter future.

Bille said that the suspect admitted the offence and pleaded for forgiveness with a promise to turn over a new leaf.

The commandant said  that investigation was still ongoing and that he would be made to face the full wrath of the law at the end of the investigation.

