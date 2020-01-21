NSCDC arrests 2 for allegedly vandalising transformer in Jigawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Jigawa Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said it has arrested two suspects for allegedly vandalising a 150 KVA electricity transformer.

Adamu Shehu, the spokesman of the command, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday that the suspects (names withheld), were arrested in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

Shehu said the suspects, a security guard aged 60 and a retrenched staff of the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) aged 30, allegedly connived and committed the offense on Jan. 13.

“The Jigawa Command of the NSCDC has arrested two suspects both of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area for alleged vandalisation of 150 KVA electricity transformer meant for the supply of electricity to the state’s Seed Center, a subsidiary of the Jigawa State Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO) and its environs.

“One of the suspects who is a security guard at the seed centre connived with a retrenched staff of NEPA to steal several parts of the transformer, including coil and transformer oil.

“Already, the stolen parts have been sold to one Abubakar who is presently at large in Kano state.

“The suspects sold the stolen items at the cost of N100,000, while the actual value of the vandalised transformer is put at N2.2 million.

He, however, said the vandalised coil and transformer oil where recovered at Abubakar’s shop in Kurmi market, Kano.

According to him, the suspects, who have confessed to committing the offense, would soon be charged to court.

