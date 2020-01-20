NPFL: Wikki end winless run in 2-1 victory over MFM FC

Kindly Share This Story:

Wikki Tourist FC heaved a sigh of relief following their first win after three games on returning to the Tafawa Balewa Stadium for their home matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

They won 2-1 against Lagos side, MFM on Sunday in one of the Matchday 16 fixtures.

The Bauchi team have failed to win any of their last seven games, but they put up a relatively superb performance to come out tops in the tension soaked game.

Promise Damala and Ajala Olushola scored in the first half while Izuchukwu Chimezie gave what would have been the lifeline for the visitors.

It was the visitors who thought they have taken the lead in the second minute of the game. Chimezie had gone to celebrate, the stadium was enveloped in silence as all thought Chimezie’s well-taken free-kick had gone in. It didn’t. After sending goalkeeper, Pius Ibrahim the wrong way, the ball struck the bar and went out of touch.

The home team immediately took control. First, it was Peter Ambrose who had the opportunity to strike after the ball found him from a corner but his slow reaction allowed MFM defender to clear.

Then came another chance when a well-positioned Jackson Daniel headed over from close range after he was picked out by Manu Garba.

Wikki continued with the pressure and it yielded result in the 18th minute when a free-flowing football ended with Promise Damala slotting home after a good work from Mansoor Sale.

MFM were forced to make a change, bringing on Adewale Moses to replace Kabiru Moshood who picked a knock.

Pius Ibrahim who was the quietest among the two goalkeepers came to action after Ajani Elisha’s shot forced him to concede a corner.

From there it became box to box action and the visitors survived two quickfire attacks; first Jerry Isaac tipped over a Damala header resulting in a corner, and from the fast taken corner, Garba, unmarked headed over.

Wikki Tourist ended the half on glorious note after Ajani Olushola thunderous shot from a distance caught MFM goalkeeper, Isaac Jerry unawares.

The second half saw the visitors who restarted the match settling quickly, and two minutes after, Tosin Olubobola produced a moment of individual brilliance to provide a pass that found Chimezie for the consolation goal.

Tony Bolus made two quick changes bringing in Adegbola and Balogun for Emmanuel and Olubobola.

Tension increased. Both side were caught with rough tackles resulting in Ajani Adegbola and Nnamdi Mejuobi being booked for the visitors same for Mansoor Aliyu of Wikki.

Jerry Issac was lucky not to have been walked out after he clearly knocked Manu Garba, instead he was warned by the center referee.

MFM had the golden chance to level with twenty minutes to go when goalscorer Chimezie came face to face with Pius Ibrahim but he shot over the bar.

Wikki have now picked four points in their last two matches and will hope to build on it in their next game in Port Harcourt against Rivers United.

