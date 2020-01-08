NPFL: Rangers see off FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1 in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 13 subdued Ifeanyi Uba Football Club of Nnewi 3-1 in Enugu.

Rangers got the first goal of the match through Ibrahim Olawoyin in the 20th minute.

Awazie Ekewe put the visitors on level in the 41st minute to make it 1-1 heading into the break.

Olawoyin completed his brace in the 68th minute to relieve the home team of the pressure suffered by myriads of losses in the NPFL which placed the club at the bottom of the league table since.

The match was sealed for the home team by Kenechukwu Agu in the 80th minute when he latched onto to a loose ball inside the 18 yards to make it 3-1.

Speaking after the match, Rangers gaffer Salisu Yusuf hailed the players for their resilience in the match.

He said that a lot of work needed to be dome in the team as the strikers were not yet delivering.

”We scored three goals today and you can see that a midfielder scored brace instead of the strikers.

”That was a good game and well-deserved points at home. I hope it continues,” he said.

Yusuf said that the visitors were a good side but could not withstand the experience and firework of his team.

”We need the points more than they and that was why we worked for it from the blast of the whistle.

In his submission, FC Ifeanyi Ubah midfielder, Cooper Ikenna said that his team came for the three points or at worst a draw.

”It was fortunate that we lost the match but that is football for us all.

”Rangers are a good team and they played well today but we are the architects of our failure.

”We were in the game throughout the first 45th minute and that was why we went into the break with 1-1 scoreline.

”Loss of concentration cost us the two goals after the interval, ” Ikenna said.

Ikenna said that they will keep fighting for points both home and away to the end of the league.

Rangers still remain at the bottom of the league log in spite of the win with nine points after 10 matches in the 13-week old league. (NAN)

VANGUARD

