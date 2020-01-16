NPFL: Pius Ibrahim on form as Wikki hold Adamawa in stalemate

Kindly Share This Story:

Wikki Tourist have their thank goalkeeper Pius Ibrahim to thank for his stunning saves in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) mid weak match played away at Adamawa United in Gombe.

The match ended 0-0, and it was for the brilliant saves made especially in the second half by the former Kano Pillars goalkeeper.

Both teams came into the game after they lost their last match; Adamawa lost 3-2 away to Jigawa Golden Stars while Wikki lost at home to Sunshine Stars.

The match picked up in the 8th minute when Agbanyi Vershima nodded over the bar Ojebisi Adewale’s free-kick. It wasn’t long another chance came to the host this time from a corner kick, Isa Garba headed wide.

The visitors made their presence felt at the half-hour mark when after fine work from captain Idris Mohammed Guda, Manu Garba took over but his shot was blocked by Mbai Aminu.

Later, Wikki who were playing for the first time under Coach Usman Abdallah had a double chance. First Pwadadi Bulus saved Jackson Daniel’s effort, the rebound fell to Guda who shot over the bar.

That half ended nervously for Wikki with the Yola side having two quick chances. Adamawa United dominated the second half and were accurate in their final shot but were denied by Pius Ibrahim. The keeper saved Vershima effort after poor defending from the Bauchi team at the early stage of the half. It was a one on one situation.

The pressure continued on the visitors and another chance came begging with Garba who advanced from distance but shot over.

Pius Ibrahim made two clean saves in the last ten minutes, denying Vershima and Isa Garba. Wikki, however, had one clear chance when a misunderstanding between Pwadadi Bulus and Mohammed Jiya allowed Manu Garba to pick the ball but he surprisingly missed the target.

Adamawa United will rue their missed chances while Wikki will be happy with the draw.

Wikki will next host MFM while Adamawa will head to Plateau.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News

