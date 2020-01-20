NPFL: Enyimba fall to third straight defeat at Ifeanyi Ubah

Kindly Share This Story:



Enyimba succumbed to it’s third consecutive NPFL defeat after losing 2-0 to FC IfeanyiUbah at the FC IfeanyiUbah Stadium Nnewi.

Goals in either half from Sebastian Uche and Ikenna Copper ensured that FC IfeanyiUbah maintained it’s home win record over Enyimba in a highly entertaining match.

FC IfeanyiUbah started the match the brightest of the two sides as they dominated possession, especially in the midfield with Copper pulling the strings.

The Anambra Warriors came close to taking the lead on the 10th minute when Copper played a delicious pass out wide to left full back Chilekwu Chigozie who on the overlap dazzled past to deliver a great ball into the box for Samuel Kalu who should have done better with his effort which was well off target.

FC IfeanyiUbah kept pushing as Enyimba failed to get into the match and Uche Sebastian should have opened scoring in the 28th minute when he was totally unmarked during a corner kick but his header was well saved by Theophilus Afelokai.

Then came the goal just before halftime. FC IfeanyiUbah capitalized on a defensive mixup between Enyimba defenders Stanley Okorom and Timothy Danladi. Abdullahi Aliyu picked up the ball and moved into the box where he delivered a perfect ball into the six yard box where Uche Sebastian made no mistake in scoring.

The Champions nearly leveled the scoring almost immediately when Victor Mbaoma was at the end of a beautiful cross from Johnson Umah. However, FC IfeanyiUbah’s goalkeeper Sharp Uzoigwe pulled a fine save to keep the lead.

Enyimba came into the second half playing better and showing glimpses of the team which won the league last season.

The People’s Elephant should have been level in the 51st minute after Olatunji Dare’s long range effort hit the woodwork.

Enyimba had plenty of possession in the 2nd half and created some half chances but it was FC IfeanyiUbah who scored another goal from a well executed corner kick from Oguocha Eric which Copper nodded into the far net.

Enyimba fought back and created a few half chances but unfortunately, they couldn’t break a well-coordinated FC IfeanyiUbah defend.

