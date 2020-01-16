NPFL: Dambani brace helps Kwara sink Akwa United in Uyo

Kindly Share This Story:

Alao Dambani scored a brace in Uyo, one in each half to condemn Akwa United to their first home loss in more than a year.

First in the 26th minute, he found space in the box to slot behind hapless goalkeeper, Efala in goal for Akwa United. Both center backs, Dennis Nya and Godspower Igudia stood ball watching and Dambani scored.

Four minutes after the break, as Akwa United pushed for an equaliser, Kwara countered from a corner. And with the ball at the feet of Dambani, he took his time to pick his spot, then slot behind Jean Efala in goal for Akwa United.

Dambani was a terror to the Akwa United defence all game long, keeping them on their toes as they had no rest.

He was easily picked as Man of the match and got an applause from the non-partisan home crowd. The last time Akwa United lost a home game was in the 2018/19 season against El Kanemi in the early stages of last season. That encounter ended 1-0.

“I want to apologise to the fans, the media and all of you for this loss,” Kennedy Boboye told the media after the game. “Maybe fatigue from the trip to and from Jos last Sunday. It was a bad day at the office for us,” Boboye said.

Kwara United gaffer, Abdulahi Biffo was filled with joy after the win. “I rested about seven players from the last game because of fatigue issues. I then challenged the boys to play well for themselves and the team.

“I am happy with the results. It shows I have a team that can play,” Biffo told www.npfl.ng after the match

Source: npfl.ng

