NPFL: Dakkada ends Lobi perfect home form in goalless draw

Lobi Stars of Makurdi dropped points at home for the first time this season after playing out a nil all draw with visiting Dakkada FC of Uyo at the Aper Aku stadium, Makurdi on Sunday evening.

It was Lobi that took the game to the debutants in the elite league in Nigeria, as they created the first chance on goal in the 3rd minute . Abdulkareem Mumuni’s low drive rattled Vincent Edafe in goal for Dakkada, but it was cleared out of danger by Osimege Duke.

Four minutes later, Dakkada gave a glimpse of what was to come in the game with their fluid attacking play, which only resulted in the team falling into the offside trap of Lobi Stars.

Dakkada grew in confidence, dominating the midfield, while Lobi resorted to using counter attacks to create panicky situations for Dakkada. Despite an end to end attacking play from both sides, the first half failed to produce a goal.

Lobi Stars started the second half by substituting Sunday Adetunji for Chukwudi Nwaodu. It was a substitution that looked promising in anticipation of a goal from the host with Nwaodu making his presence felt with a pass that found Mumini. who dribbled Inih Obot, but his effort missed target narrowly in the 56th minute.

For a side that lost their last match at home 3-0 to Nasarawa United, Dakkada proved a hard nut to crack for Lobi. Harrison Ibukun, the skipper of the side did a yeoman’s job in the defence, charging his fellow defenders as they thwarted the attacking efforts of Sammad Kadiri, Mumuni and Matthias Samuel, who was later replaced by Joseph Osadiaye.

However, the closest opportunity to score fell unto the right foot of Femi Ajayi of Dakkada, whose volley inside the box 6 was parried to safety by Faith James.

It was indeed a game where the two goalkeepers displayed sharp reflexes to ensure the shares of the spoils at the end of 90 minutes.

Source: npfl.ng

