NPA, LASG partner to boost investors’ confidence

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to boost investors’ confidence, the management of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has promised to partner with the Lagos State Government.

Speaking during a visit of officials of the Central Business District (CBD) in Lagos, Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, who was represented by Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Dr. Sokonte Davies, assured the State Government that NPA will always work with its stakeholders, port users and the general public in line with the organizational frame work to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in the nation’s ports.

She said: “NPA is always open to fresh ideas and that the organization will always ensure that things are done in a transparent manner according to rules and regulations.”

Similarly, in his remarks, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Central Business District (CBD), Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, said the purpose of the visit was to familiarize themselves with the operations of NPA as a major player on the Lagos Island and to assure that they are ready to provide support services to NPA wherever and whenever needed.

