Novel Coronavirus: FG, LASG step up surveillance at ports, others

As Lagos says no cause for alarm, confirms no case recorded, advise citizens

Sets up isolation wards for emergencies

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the outbreak of a new virus, the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) which is currently raging in China, the Federal and Lagos State Governments are currently in collaboration to prevent the outbreak of the virus in Lagos, the most populous state in the country, especially at the ports.

The virus, which has claimed no fewer than nine lives so far has also been reported in some countries of the world, including the United States of America.

The state government, however, assured residents not to panic, as adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of lives, saying, “no cause for the alarm.”

In a statement, on Thursday, by the state government through the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, issued to alert members of the public said CoV is a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Abayomi explained that nCoV is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans adding that Coronaviruses are primarily infections of animals that can be transmitted to humans.

