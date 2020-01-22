Northern CAN to FG: Stop killings of Christians in North

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The recurring attacks, kidnappings and killings of Christians especially in the North East by the Jihadist groups have been described as a ploy to set the northern region on fire if the federal government fails to curb the trend.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in the 19 Northern States and the FCT, Rev. Yakubu Pam expressed the opinion on the heels of the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, CAN Chairman, Michika local government area of Adamawa State.

Pam, worried by the situation noted that the federal government should rise and stem the tide of unwarranted killings of Christians so that wrong signals are not sent to Christian faithful in other geo-political zones of the nation as it seems the entire Christian community in the north is under siege.

According to him, “Interreligious leaders in the North have worked so hard to bring the two main religions, Christianity and Islam adherents to work closely with one another for the peace of the Northern states in recent years. The gains made are now being eroded with the recent development of upsurge of Jihadists on the loose in North East states of Nigeria.

“President Buhari administration should double up its efforts in the management of the current situation in the North to avoid outbreak of religious crisis in the region which would not be of any benefit to anyone.”

The Northern CAN Leader added that “the recent video that emerged from ISIS affiliated terror group and the horrific footage released by ISIS News Agency showing a child of about eight years old carrying out the execution of a Christian in an unidentified outdoor area of Borno state is frightening.

“The under age Jihadist was seen in the video warning Christians to be ready to witness more killings and as such it has sent shock waves into the heart of Christian leaders and faithful in the North that their lives are not safe unless the federal government quickly arrests this ugly development before people begin to resort to self help.”

He called on the Christians in the North to be vigilant and watchful as directed by the Lord Jesus Christ over the current happenings around their environment and report same quickly to security agencies located within their homes and environment for prompt security action to save lives of innocent Christians doing their legitimate business in the region.

