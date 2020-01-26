Nollywood’s sexiest romantic comedy movie, Dear Affy, presents male cast

Kindly Share This Story:

On February 14, 2020, Nigerian cinemas will receive a new visual visitor to the delight of viewers. Described as the sexiest Nollywood movie ever, ‘Dear Affy’ showcases the creme-de-la-crème of Nollywood’s best collection of male role interpreters.

They include Timini Egbuson, Eyinna Nwigwe, Williams Uchemba, Ali Nuhu, Uzee Usman, MC Lively, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Chinedu Ikedieze, Jide kosoko, Chiwetalu Agu, and Odunlade Adekola

Dear Affy movie, directed by media mogul, Samuel Olatunji. It is a romantic comedy with an excellent plot.

It succinctly tells the story of a to beautify damsel who is passionate about her career, she is set to get married to the man of her dreams before life suddenly happens and scuttles her well laid out plan.

She is faced with the proverbial choice between the devil and the red-blue sea. She must fight all forces that want to deny her of the life she desires so much.

These men lead ‘Dear Affy’ to the cinemas from February 14, 2020.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: