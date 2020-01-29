Nollywood: Why I went shirtless to beg for help — Ernest Asuzu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular actor, Ernest Asuzu, who’s currently making headlines after a video where he went shirtless to beg for help on the streets of Lagos surfaced online, has come out to defend his action.

The actor, who starred alongside Jim Iyke, in some Nollywood movies, said he went shirtless not because he was mentally derailed, but because he needed help for his medical condition.

In a new video clip, Asuzu said he deliberately removed his shirt so that Nollywood practitioners would feel his pain. He also solicited financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians to enable him to take care of his medical bills.

Asuzu is currently down with a stroke. He went public with the illness about six years ago.

Days back, a man who identified himself as John Louis on Instagram shared a video of the actor where he was shirtless and begging for alms on the streets of Lagos. The actor was barely recognizable in the video.

Mr. Louis said he found the actor begging for alms on the streets of Oke-Afa in Isolo, Lagos. The actor could also be seen in the video nodding in affirmation.

Asuzu also looked dazed and disoriented in the video. “So we are calling on Nollywood to come and assist their member. It is not only to act the film, but this guy also cannot even walk,” Mr. Louis said in the video.

vanguard

