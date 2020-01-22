NOIPolls shows further decline in well being of Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

Nigerians experienced a further decline in the well being in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the NOIPolls Personal Well-Being report for Q4, 2019.

According to the report obtained by Vanguard, yesterday, the well-being recorded a marginal decrease of 0.7 point in Q4, 2019 to stand at 60.6 points as against 61.3 points obtained in Q3, 2019.

The report, stated: “The Personal Well-Being Index (PWBI) is determined by the satisfaction level of Nigerians on various components of their personal lives. Three of the seven factors that comprise the PWBI experienced an increase while the remaining four components experienced decrease in Q4, 2019. Personal security experienced the highest increase of 1.9 points to stand at 59.6 points in Q4, 2019 from the 57.7 points obtained in Q3, 2019. Also, the achievement in life index experienced a 0.9 point increase to stand at 49.3 points in Q4, 2019 from 48.4 points in Q3, 2019.”

It stated: “Additionally, a breakdown of the seven key indicators that comprise the PWBI showed that Nigerians are mostly satisfied with their Religion (84.4-points), Social interaction (74.2-points), Health (70.9-points) and Security (59.6-points) as they obtained points above average. However, the remaining indices remained below average which may suggest that Nigerians are not satisfied with these indicators; they include Achievement in Life (49.3-points), Standard of living (48.8-points) and Economic situation (38.9-points).

“The survey shows that Nigerians are not satisfied with their personal economic situation as it is the lowest ranked indicator amongst all the seven indices. There is an urgent need for the government to improve the economy as this index may also directly or indirectly affect other indices.’’

Vanguard

