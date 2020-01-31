Nobody can snatch my husband from me ― Doris Ogala

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood is no stranger to controversy. With different celebrities coming out in the past to accuse their colleagues of one thing or the other, Nollywood has been a place with interesting stories.

Dorris Ogala, probably is not happy following the way and manner some actresses are going about snatching their colleagues’ husbands without any iota of shame.

According to her, she has come out to warn whoever cares to listen, that her husband cannot be snatched away from her. “Hmmmm..e dey pain them ooo..hahahaha! una never start to pay blogs..even those you paid will spread your story..and point of correction, nobody can take this my handsome Odogwu Nwoke, Odim N’obi from me! We dey Kamkpe; we full ground, no leave, no transfer” She wrote on her Instagram page.

Dorris was probably reacting to people who trolled her for calling out actresses Oge Okoye and Uche Elendu, who she accused of going about snatching people’s husband.

Vanguard News

