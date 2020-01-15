Nobel Prize: Complain to committee not Ethiopia, Abiy replies Trump

Kindly Share This Story:

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister and 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Abiy Ahmed enjoined the United States President, Donald Trump to direct his complaints about not winning the Nobel Prize to the Awards committee.

US President, Trump has earlier stated that he deserves the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Award since he saved Ethiopia and not the country’s PM.

“I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said: ‘What, did I have something to do with it?’ Yeah, but you know, that’s the way it is,” Trump said.

Abiy replying at a joint press briefing with South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa said; ‘‘To be honest, I am not aware of the criteria used to select winners of the prize, so Trump’s complaint must go to the Nobel Prize Committee in Oslo, not Ethiopia,’‘

He also stated he was not working for the prize but instead for the peace of his region.

‘‘I am not working for the prize, I am working for peace which is a very critical thing for our region.’‘

Although the deal Trump was referring to in his statement “I made a deal, I saved a country” was not lucid, one senior Ethiopian official told The Associated Press the remarks referred to preventing further tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt over a massive dam that Ethiopia is completing on the Nile river.

“He was talking about Egypt and Ethiopia,” the official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.

“President Trump really believes he avoided a war as such … but that was not the case,” the official said.

The official also claimed that Egypt’s president lobbied Trump over the disputed dam project, leading to the U.S. taking a role in the discussions.

