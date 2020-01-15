No going back on Operation Amotekun, South West governors reply FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Chairman of the South West governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed that the six governors would pursue operation Amotekun to a logical conclusion.

Apparently reacting to the pronouncement of the Federal government that the concept was illegal, Akeredolu who spoke at the 2020 armed forces remembrance day celebration in Akure, the Ondo state capital said there was no going back.

“We the six south west governors are fully prepared to ensure that operation Amotekun succeeds.

“Amotekun is not a para-military outfit, the introduction of the security outfit is to Compliment the efforts of other security agencies.

We are prepared to ensure operation Amotekun succeeds. Operation Amotekun is not a paramilitary outfit”.

Reaffirming, the need for the security outfit, governor Akeredolu said ” It is in our quest to further curtail the menace of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in Ondo State and the entire Southwest region that we launched Operation “Amotekun” .

” It is one of the many solutions being proffered to our security challenges in Western Nigeria.

“We want to assure you that the activities of the personnel working for the outfit will be monitored and streamlined along their mandate of securing lives and property of people of Ondo State and entire Western Nigeria and it will not be used for political purposes.

In another development, Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi while speaking on Daily Trust Television, was quoted as saying that the issue now should not be about whether Federal Government or governors can misuse Police or any security outfit.

Explaining the logic behind the setting up of the security outfit, Fayemi said “power, unrestrained is always misused. “That initiatives are springing up points to the fact that citizens are not happy with the security situation in the land.”

“Does the Federal government not misuse Police in 2014? I was a sitting Governor, I had immunity; I was assaulted. Go into history books. What we should be talking about is how to make sure the security institution is accountable within the frameworks of democratic control.

“It is not about whether the Federal Government or governors can misuse Police. Power, unrestrained is always misused. That different initiatives are springing up points to the fact that citizens are not happy with the security situation in the land.

“Governors have a duty and responsibility that are spelt out in the constitution: The security and welfare of the citizens should be their number one priority.

“So, if people in my own area of jurisdiction are saying “ we don’t know what you are doing”, should something not be done? We are funding Police, we are buying vehicles, we are buying security gadgets, we are paying allowances, yet we don’t get enough security.

“There is nothing unique about what we are doing. I am glad that Governor Lalong said “we haven’t seen the details of what you are doing but we are working on a similar arrangement in our own area.

Meanwhile, speaking on the armed forces remembrance day, Akeredolu said that the nation remained grateful for the selfless service of the Armed Forces through their contributions and sacrifice.

Akeredolu described the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration as a unique opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made in the past years by the Nigeria Armed Forces to ensure global and internal peace and security of lives and properties.

He also thanked the entire members the Nigeria Armed Forces for controlling crime before, during and after the yuletide period through “Operation Crocodile Smile”.

The Governor said the relentless efforts of the members of the nation’s Armed Forces is beginning to yield positive result in the state and the country in general.

