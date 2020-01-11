No earth tremor in Abuja – Geological agency

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Geological Survey Agency on Saturday urged the public to disregard reports in some quarters that there was an earth tremor in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director-General of the agency, Dr. Abdulrazaq Garba, made the clarification while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

He said as a scientist, the author of such a report should come forward with facts, if any, to enable the agency to brainstorm with him and possibly agree or disagree with such claims.

He said: “So far, from our records and equipment, there is no record of earth tremor within the FCT.

“Our belief is that the author of the publication, with all the information he has, should come forward to the agency as it is done in other countries.

“By doing this, we can compare notes and look at the data and then access and evaluate it and know if there was actually an earth tremor in those areas.”

He added that while the author of the information said the tremor happened in Abaji and Gwagwalada areas of the FCT, the agency had no such report.

Garba added: “We have a station in the University of Abuja in Gwagwalada, and the officer in charge who heads the university’s Physics Department has said there was no such record.

“We even questioned people around Abaji and Gwagwalada and there was no report of such, unlike before when we will receive calls from people when such a thing happened.”

The director-general recalled that when there was a blast by some miners sometimes in the past within the FCT, the agency was inundated with calls from concerned individuals who wanted to know what was happening.

He maintained that, so far, the agency had not received any report on the claimed tremor apart from the one put forward by the author.

“I really don’t know where he got his information from, we have tried to get in contact with him through the same platform he used to push out his information to no avail,” he added (NAN)

Vanguard

