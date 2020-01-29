No Coronavirus in Nigeria, FG assures

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme, Fortune Eromosele, Jennifer Gideon

The federal government has declared that there is no threat of Coronavirus in Nigeria, stating that the outcome of the panda supermarket shutdown and investigation will not result in the threat of Coronavirus.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Wednesday, Babatunde Irukera, the Chief Executive of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, said the investigation is still ongoing with respect to everything they have worked on and there is absolutely no reason to be concerned that the outcome of the investigation will result in the threat of Coronavirus.

He said “my sense of it is that I don’t believe that there are any threats with respect to the products that have been found in this place. However is the process that we found, the manner we found the products, the lack of clarity about how the products have arrived in this country. Can that present a possibility for a future threat?, the answer is yes if you do not address it.”

Irukera added that the objective of this is not about a virus threat but about a process to protect consumers in Nigeria, the agency is unapologetic about it and there should be no reprisal activity or conduct towards nationals of any particular country.

He maintained that “the assumption is not that products are coming from china to Nigeria are potentially compromised but like I said we are considering in abundance the caution just to be sure that every measure to protect the community are activated. I am more concerned that there’s potential for any of the food items in Nigeria to be carried out at this point, but the reason why I am not concerned is the quality of the vigilance and what we are doing.”

Speaking about other agencies compliance in tackling the prevailing threat, he said “ NAFDAC, FCCPC have all activated different protocols, being that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is not a primary agency for managing that kind of thing, but we all work together with the federal government and with the information that we develop and provide.”

He said “The investigation is continuing, the NAFDAC and FCCPC operatives are inside right now. In addition a lot of senior operatives of panda super market are actually in our office right now, answering questions and assisting the investigation.”

“One of the key areas of the interrogation in our office right now is the supply chain that panda follow through to get its products and so we will be providing that information obviously to relevant authorities to ensure that they will be acting as swiftly as we have.”

When contacted, Mr wang jingxi of The China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria said “I have contacted the supermarket owner, who said that they will actively cooperate with the government and are willing to accept the inspection.”

He added that the Supermarket guarantees that all goods in the supermarket are absolutely safe, and that consumers should be rest assured.

