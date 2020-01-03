No casualty recorded in Enugu market inferno – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State Police Command said on Friday that no life or property was lost in the fire outbreak that occurred at the mattress section of Ogbete Main Market in the state capital.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told journalists that the fire was first noticed in a shop at the foam section of the market at 3:30 p.m.

Amaraizu said the fire started from a faulty small generating set in the shop.

He said: “The fire and fume from the faulty generating set were put off by public-spirited traders.

“As I speak to you, no life or property was lost in the entire incident.”

The command’s spokesman, however, urged social media speculators and those that magnify incidents out of proportion to have a change of heart this New Year.

“I wonder what one wants to gain by raising an unfounded alarm or escalating minor issues,’’ he said.

The state’s Chief Fire Officer, Okwudili Ohaa, who came with a fire-fighting truck to the market, lauded the traders for putting out the fire at its nursery state. (NAN)

