Nnamani to partner with Rwanda President on Agro Export

Following his company’s effort in bridging the gap between Nigeria and the international community on agro business, Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani, the Chief Executive Officer of Kvas Group, has achieved another milestone in the industry as report states the young and industrious entrepreneur may join hands with Rwanda President, Paul Kagame on Agro Export in the country.

Kvas has been involved in various businesses including exportation of Agricultural product from Nigeria to China, hospitality and also using it’s China2Nigeria online and offline platform in getting products from verified factories to China.

According to the report, Dr Nnamani met with the consulate of Rwanda and they discussed a few export plans that Rwanda has.

Due to his expertise in the Agro sector, he was offered some facilitation to set up his company in Rwanda, and hence, join the President in promoting their agro export productions.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of Kvas Group, Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani, who is excited over the recent development stated that it is a big development not just to his company but to Nigeria in general, as the country is looking for ways to connect with other countries in the promotion of the agricultural sectors of the economy.

He noted that although he hasn’t met with the President of Rwanda yet, his meeting with the consulate has opened doors to a further bilateral talks with the president in 2020 on how to set up his agro company and further opening up the sector in the country.

The partnership is coming at a time when Nigeria is looking for other opportunities to expand the agricultural sector , which Dr Nnamani’s Kvas Group had been championing.

