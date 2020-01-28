Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha

ORGANISED labour in Bayelsa, yesterday, shut down the Treasury Building in Yenagoa the state capital over the non implementation of the new salary structure and non-payment of December salaries of some workers in the state.

The protesters, including members of the Bayelsa Queens and pensioners led by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their different chapter Chairmen and Secretaries denied the state treasury staff access to the treasury complex.

Addressing the protesters, the Secretary to the state government, Mr. Kemela Okra, assured workers that their January salary would be paid with the new minimum wage adjustments next week.

He said some workers were not paid December salary because there was a garnish order by the court on some government accounts but assured that the order had been vacated.

“The government has sent me to tell you people that your salary for January will be paid next week, I can assure you.

“The current government is committed to implementing the new minimum wage for Bayelsa state workers.

“We have less than three weeks to go, we can say let the next government take over the implementation of new minimum wage, but we still went ahead implementing it,” Okara said.

Earlier, the state Chairman of TUC, Comrade Julius Laye, noted that the current government was not considering the plight of the workers of the state.

Vanguard

