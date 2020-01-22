NITDA trains over 2000 Nigerians on IT skills

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, said it has trained over 2,000 Nigerians for both masters and PhD programmes across the world.

The Director of the agency, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa who revealed this in Abuja recently, said the agency was compelled to do so because it wants to bridge the digital gap through building capacity if Nigeria must fit into the global and competitive world.

He said that was the reason for the establishment of the post Graduate Scholarship in the country.

Inuwa, who spoke through the Director of Infrastructure Solutions, Dr. Gambo said after a careful review of trends in the country, the agency came to a conclusion that Nigerians cannot be left behind.

He said: “We cannot afford as Nigerians to be left behind. For us to drive the digital economy, we need people with requisite capacity. And it is in realisation of this that the scholarship was initiated by NITDA.”

NITDA has been sponsoring Post Graduate students since 2010 but this time, it is partnering with FIRAT University, Turkey to have additional value in IT skill acquisition for the scholars.

The scheme was considered necessary now after it was suspended for two years from 2016-2017.

He said: “So far, we have trained over 2,000 Nigerians for both masters and PhD programmes across the world; majority of them study in UK. NITDA being the IT regulatory agency, there is need for us to build capacity because we live in a global and competitive world.

On the choice of FIRAT University, he said: “We looked round the world and identify the area of interest and forged partnership with Turkey. This time around, we have to sign MoU with FIRAT University.

The university in Turkey was selected among others due to its global recognition for excellence in IT and engineering.

Inuwa said the entry is open to every Nigerian. He added explained that due to its benefits, every year, about 6,000 applicants apply to it.

For the NITDA Director, the most important thing for the agency is for them to come back and add value.

He said: “We have those that have gone and come back to work with government and private sector as well as those who established their entrepreneurial businesses and today are employers of labour in the country. The impact is huge.

One of the beneficiaries, Aliyu Aliyu described the process as merit based and open.He appreciated NITDA and federal government promising that they will do their best and be responsible ambassadors in their studies in faraway Turkey.”

