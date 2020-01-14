Breaking News
Translate

NIS warns against fake recruitment sites, says service not recruiting

On 7:26 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NIS warns against fake recruitment sites, says service not recruiting

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites as the Service was not recruiting.

A statement by its spokesman, Mr Sunday James, said on Tuesday in Abuja that Mr Muhammad Babandede, NIS Comptroller-General, issued the warning while reacting to the reported existence of fake NIS websites across the country.

It particularly noted that the website – https/nis/recruitmentname.ng – where unsuspected Nigerians were being duped, was fake.

“The service is hereby disassociating itself from the fake claims and advising Nigerians against subscribing to it as no recruitment is ongoing in the service.

READ ALSO: Immigration Service unveils Visa on Arrival application details

“The service recruitment exercise is always advertised in reputable national dailies, televisions and on its website – www.immigration.gov.ng – and it is usually free,“ the statement noted.

He advised the general public to desist from patronising fraudsters and report any suspected case to the following platform and telephone number – nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng. and 07080607900.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!