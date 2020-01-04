Nigeria’s female pop group, Fahmili wraps 2019 with second single

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria’s new female pop group, Fahmili, released their second single as part of a “double package” for the Christmas season. The song, Ife (meaning love) was on major sales and digital distribution platforms from December 12, 2019.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the girls said, “Ife is our cue to open the love narrative for the coming season. In this song, we make a positive statement for the romance-weary. It is time to settle for a fulfilling love affair with a serious partner.” The new release, Ife, is the first song by the group with major sections and hooks rendered in Yoruba language.

With their first single still sizzling, only released in October, Fahmili put in the works. “We have commenced meet-the-press visits in the Lagos area and we are thrilled with the warm reception we are getting. We are really grateful and inspired,” the statement said. “From tens of hundreds of streams and comments, we have not had a single negative assessment of Smile from any quarters. We are elated.” Smile is the title of their debut single.

Fahmili is a ruminative pop group of three teenage girls, Ayomide, Rokewe and Terelayifa, who have set for themselves an agenda to become the most recognised music brand in Africa. They have one of the best artiste websites and blogs to be found, www.fahmili.com.ng, where most info on their motivation, work and progress, is readily available. The group’s budding career is being steered and powered by Righton Projectz Limited, an Artiste and Repertoire company, headed by Mr Habib Mohammed.

