Nigerian older persons seek passage of bill to take care of needs

May Ikokwu, the Secretary-General, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) has appealed to National Assembly to pass the Rights and Privileges of Older Persons Bill to take care of the needs of the senior citizens.

Ikokwu, who made the appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, said it was the right of older people to be cared for by the government at all levels.

According to her, they are once the pillars and builders of the nation and her economy and ageing is inevitable, which everybody must experience.

She said that they would continue to advocate for improved welfare and rights within the ambit of the law.

She saluted older persons across the country and urged them to continue to exemplify excellence and offer advises to the younger ones.

She expressed hope that the future would be brighter and better for the elderly persons when they would be given attention by card for like their colleagues in other climes.

She urged the government to make adequate provision to take care of older persons and called on younger citizens to show them love and respect.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

