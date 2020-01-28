Nigerian leaders are averse to truth – Borno governor

Kindly Share This Story:

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said on Tuesday that Nigerian leaders don’t like the truth.

The governor stated this while delivering a lecture at the National Defence College, Abuja.

The event was attended by senior military officers and policymakers within and outside the country.

According to him, the unwillingness of persons in the corridors of power to tell leaders truth about issues and the unwillingness of leaders themselves to hear the truth, are some of the major problems confronting leadership in Nigeria.

Zulum said: “A strategic leader must be a strategic listener and reader. A strategic thinker must also be a strategic learner. A strategic leader must be willing to hear the truth and to learn.

“However, telling the truth and accepting the truth has been our major problems in Nigeria. Some people will never tell you the truth when you are in power and honestly, many of us in power also do not want to hear the truth. We prefer to be told what we like to hear and that is a serious deficit in strategic leadership.”

