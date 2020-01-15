Nigerian households with improved power supply rises to 37% — NOIPolls

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

The proportion of Nigerian households that experienced better power supply increased to 37 percent in fourth quarter of last year (Q4’19) from 36 percent in Q3’19, according to the poll released by NOIPolls.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, NOIPolls stated: “A quarterly trend analysis of power supply in 2019 shows that the highest improvement in power supply was in Q1 and Q4, 2019 while the lowest supply occurred in Q2, 2019 as expressed by Nigerians interviewed.

“Also, a monthly trend analysis of power supply in 2019 revealed that the month of January 2019 had the highest power supply while the lowest power supply was experienced in April 2019 as indicated by 46 percent and 28 percent of Nigerians respectively.

“It is also worthy to note that the current transmission capacity and network operational capacity are 7,000 Mega Watts (MW) and 5,500 MW respectively however, the peak generation ever attained in Nigeria in 2019 is 5,222.3 MW.

“Further findings revealed that the highest average cumulative hours of power supply were recorded in the month of January 2019 which stood at 10.2 hours per day whereas, the month of April experienced the lowest in terms of average cumulative hours of power supply (9.0 hours per day) in 2019.

“This cumulative hourly average recorded in January 2019 is inadequate when compared to an ideal 24 hours of power supply which is required for the overall progress and development of the country and its citizenry.”

It stated: “Therefore, to drastically improve on the status quo on the electricity sector, experts in this sector needs to identify more efficient means of electricity generation. For instance, the use of embedded generation will help eliminate the long distance the power travel to get to the end user and will ultimately improve supply of electricity. It is therefore advised that government and stakeholders in the power sector synergize to provide adequate power supply.

“This is important because the decline in power supply will continue to hampered economic activities, especially of businesses whose operation depends majorly on power supply. These are some of the key findings from the power poll conducted by NOIPolls in Q4, 2019. Quarterly analysis indicated that a larger proportion of Nigerians in Q1 and Q4, 2019 (37 percent each) reported that they experienced better power supply to their respective households than in Q2, 2019 (31 percent).

“Furthermore, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the average hours of cumulative power supply to Nigerian households in Q1 and Q3, 2019 were 9.6 hours each respectively; this was the highest recorded hours when compared to the 9.2 hours obtained in Q2, 2019.”

