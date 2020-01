Nigeria’ll be safe if Nigerians put differences aside ― Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said that his administration’s goals of providing a safe and secure Nigeria with policies and programmes that will bring prosperity to the masses is achievable if all Nigerians put their differences aside and work together in the spirit of cooperation.

President Buhari who stated this when the 2019 National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Awardees, paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the task of nation-building is an enormous one.

He said citizens must endeavour to become more productive, adding that it was only through increased productivity that a big and prosperous economy can be created.

ALSO READ:

He encouraged citizens, especially youths, to emulate the actions of the awardees as they continue to work together to build the Nigeria of expectations, stressing that the awardees are role models for all to emulate.

President Buhari said that he had been informed that the National Productivity Centre will, on an annual basis, organise forums for past awardees to come together and exchange ideas on how to encourage selfless service and commitment on our lives.

While congratulating them on what he called “the well-deserved award”, he said the conferment of the award is in recognition of their exemplary service, conduct, productivity, innovation and excellence in various endeavours.

Buhari said: “I am delighted to welcome the recipients of the 2019 National Productivity Order of Merit award to State House. I was unable to personally attend and confer the awards on you individually.

“The National Productivity Order of Merit is one of the highest honours our Nation confers on its citizens. The process of selection is strictly based on merit. We shall continue to preserve this process to sustain the integrity and values of this great tradition.

“2019 awardees are diverse and outstanding. We have captains of Industry, technocrats, public servants, media practitioners, security officials and many more. Your tangible contributions towards protecting, developing and enhancing our country and its citizens are your lasting legacy.”

The Federal Government had conferred the NPOM Award on 25 deserving individuals and seven organizations drawn from all sectors of the economy, including the Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Group (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, CON; Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Oba Otudeko, Col Hameed Ali (retd.), and the media guru, Sam Omatseye, among other notable Nigerians.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: