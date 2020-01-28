Nigeria must step up awareness of drug addiction — Dr. Oluwayemi Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Medical Director, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Oluwayemi Ogun has urged relevant stakeholders not to relent in creating awareness about the danger associated with drug abuse.

Speaking in Lagos during the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony of Federal School of Occupational Therapy, Ogun said that the rate at which drug abuse among youth keeps increasing, all hands must be on deck to address the challenge.

“Drug abuse has always been with us, but nowadays youth have become so innovative about it and if it continues at this level the better future we all envisage as a country may not be a realist. That is the main reason all stakeholders most come together and increase awareness.

Ogun pointed out that in most cases things may not go as expected but drug abuse shouldn’t be the next step to overcome challenges, “some people said unemployment pushes them into drug abuse so as to escape depression while some attributed it to peer pressure but I can confidently tell you that drug abuse won’t solve the problem.

She, however, warned the newly matriculated students not to engage in drug abuse, cultism, examination malpractice among others, “don’t spoil your future as a result of drug addiction. If anybody is cut doing any of such, definitely you will be expelled from the school.

Corroborating her views, Acting Principal of FSOT, Mr. Adeoso Akinwole said: “As Occupational Therapist, we assist clients with physical and psychiatric conditions to reach their maximum level of function and independence in all aspects of their daily living.

“Unlike other types of therapy, Occupational Therapist takes a holistic approach and deals with the whole person. The certificate obtained from this school qualifies you as an Occupational Therapy Assistant.

“At the end of your Diploma Programme, you will have to go further and obtain your degrees and qualify as full-fledged occupational therapy practitioners. Federal School of Occupational Therapy, Oshodi is first of its kind in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region. The school is one of the two schools operated by the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba. The second is the school of post-Basic Psychiatric Nursing.

