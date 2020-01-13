Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Music Legend, Eedris Abdulkareem says he feels vindicated by the song (Jaga Jaga) he sang 18 years ago.

Eedris who said this as a guest on Channels TV’s Rubbing Minds on Sunday explained that he feels vindicated because the country has remained the same even though he was openly criticised by some at the time he released the song, including the then-president of the country.

The song was released in 2002 and was banned from radio by the Federal Government because it projected corruption and suffering in Nigeria.

His words, “In 2002 I dropped Nigeria Jaga Jaga, and the ex-president came on the National TV and said that boy wey sing that song, na him papa and him family jaga jaga.

“I was very happy that my message got to the president. I was very happy that the president talked back at me because that means they were listening and today I’ve been vindicated again because Nigeria is still jaga jaga”.

‘Jaga Jaga’ describes a state of complete disorder and confusion.

According to the singer, he would continue to speak his truth through his music because that is the Legacy that would be left behind after he is long gone.

