Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea bid to host 2020 Africa Women’s Championship

Nigeria has formally written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to signal it’s interest in hosting the event.

NFF media director Ademola Olajire confirmed to BBC Sports that the federation will soon submit the bidding document.

“We’ve formally written to CAF about the interest to host the event. “We are working on the bidding documents and we should get it over to CAF soon.”

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad told French radio station RFI that Equatorial Guinea is also interested in hosting the event.

The body is in a race to find a host for the finals after Congo-Brazaville pulled out of the hosting of the 12-team event last year.

Ahmad explained that a final decision will be made at its next executive committee meeting on 15 January.

