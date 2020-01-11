Niger governor threatens to sanction teachers for truancy

Kindly Share This Story:

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Saturday warned that punitive measures would be meted out to teachers who engage in truancy.

Bello, who gave the warning when he declared open the 2017/2018 (UBEC/NSUBEB ) training for 8,893 teachers in Minna, stressed that truancy would no longer be tolerated among teachers in the state.

The governor, who was represented at the training by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Ahmed Matane, said the authority had observed a high rate of teachers’ absenteeism in schools.

He said: “We have quite a number of teachers on our payroll but there is no commensurate service because many of them engage in truancy rather than adhering to the ethics of the job.

“We shall no longer tolerate this and I can assure you that there shall be no sacred cow.

“A school that is supposed to have 10 teachers, we usually find two or three in such school when the authority goes for inspection.

“Often time, we wonder where are the educations secretaries who are supposed to supervise and inspect teachers on a regular basis.”

He admonished the state Education Board to put measures in place for a radical change in the ugly development.

He specifically requested submission of the report of quarterly performance evaluation of every head within the primary education system.

“I will like to receive this report on a quarterly basis and any teacher that default would be dismissed, this time there would be no room for complacency,” he said.

The governor also expressed concern over the last recruitment exercise conducted in the state in 2019.

According to him, it was disheartening and unfortunate that some of the candidates who paraded teaching certificates had nothing to offer. (NAN)

Vanguard

