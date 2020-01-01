NGO trains 300 youths on ease of doing business via social media handles

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federation of Muslim Women Association (FOMWAN) Bauchi chapter on Wednesday trained 300 youths on using Google and Social media handles as a tool to ease doing business in Bauchi.

Speaking at the one-day training, the Chairperson of the State Chapter, Hajiya Aisha Kilishi said the training which held in Bauchi was conducted in partnership with Google through Sanstonz Consulting Limited.

She said that youths were the backbone of the country’s economy, hence the need for continued capacity building in internet and digital skills for a better and competitive driven society.

She said the participants were drawn from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state while others were members of the association’s affiliated and teachers from FOMWAN schools across the state.

“FOMWAN intends to conduct the training in the state, running from January to March 2020 with the same set of participants so that they become actively engaged in using Google and internet.

“The global trend of using Google and social media handles is easier for transaction and fast, so for those of them with small and medium scale enterprise it will enhance their opportunities,” she said.

In his remarks, Mr Joshua Oluwafemi, Representative of the Sanstonz Consulting Limited, said the training would encourage and develop the minds of participants on using the digital space.

He advised participants to be vigilant while using social media handles, adding that hackers and fraudsters could easily gain accesses to various social media accounts.

In separate interviews with some participants, Miss Fatima Salami and Salihu Abubakar, appreciated the organisers of the programme.

According to them, youths were now becoming important in managing accounts on social media handles in generating income and advertising their products.

Vanguard

