NGO clears WAEC fees for 60 students in riverine communities

By Chancel Sunday – Delta

Sixty students in public secondary schools in riverine Bomadi local government area of Delta state, Tuesday, received a scholarship for the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, enrollment fees from a non-governmental organization, Fly Like a Cloud Foundation, FLCF.

Founder of FLCF, Ms. Tarel Preyor, daughter of deputy majority leader Delta State House of Assembly, Oboro Preyor, handing over the fees to various school heads at the Esena-ebe College premises, Bomadi, said the foundation aimed to reach out to the less-privileged.

She said, “this foundation was established in 2015 with the aim of reaching out to the less-privileged and providing Career Counselling Projects for the teeming youth.

“Today, we deemed it necessary to give scholarship to sixty students in various public schools across the council area as a way of giving succor to parents and guardians.

“We have, over the years, carried out educational outreach programmes for the youth and supported teenage mothers, who I have a special interest because of the menace of teenage motherhood in rural communities.

“I encouraged beneficiaries and students, in general, to aspire higher and not to end their educational voyage at secondary school level”.

Ms. Sunday Ruth, speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, thanked the management of the NGO and promised to work hard to achieve their educational aspirations.

vanguard

