New Year’s Eve: 60-year-old petty trader abductors demand N1.5m ransom

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Abductors of a 60-year-old petty trader, Madam Banji Ademuyiwa in lkun in Akoko South-West council area of Ondo state have demanded a ransom of N 1.5million.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen while on her way to Ikun on a motorcycle at Oba Akoko Ikun junction with her son on the eve of the new year.

Police source said the victim’s son and Okada operator were later released by the gunmen to relay the incident to their family members.

Madam Ademuyiwa is the wife to the brother of the late monarch of Ikun Akoko, the late Oba, Ademuyiwa.

A family source said that the kidnappers have opened the line of communication with them and are demanding a ransom of N 1.5 million before her release.

Vanguard was informed that the family have told the kidnappers that they could not raise such amount and pleaded for a reduction.

It could not be confirmed how much the victim’s family are willing to pay as ransom and the feedback from her abductors.

Vanguard was informed that “The case was reported at the Akoko Divisional Police Office.

“The police have arrested and quizzed the Okada operator.

Contacted, the Divisional Police Officer Ade Akinola confirmed the abduction adding that the case had been transferred to State CID Akure for further investigation.

Akinola noted that the Okada operator and the son of the victim have been quizzed.

A community leader in Ikun Akoko, Rev Cannon Foluso Ogunsuyi decried the insecurity in the Akoko axis of the state.

Oginsuyi said many sons and daughters were scared of coming home for the yuletide because of the negative reports of armed robbery and kidnapping in recent times.

He noted that bad road network contributed to the cases of kidnapping “because the hoodlums usually use the failed portions of the roads to perpetrate their evils.

