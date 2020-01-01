New Year: Fun seekers want improved economy, better governance in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Fun seekers at various fun spots in Ibadan metropolis, including Agodi Gardens and Palms Mall, Ring Road, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to do its best to up the ante of governance and improve the economy in 2020.

They made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the centres.

Mrs Anna Igbakpa, a civil servant in the state, urged the government to create more jobs for the youth and improve the health sector in particular.

She said that government should also concentrate more on improving the education sector as well as workers’ welfare.

Igbakpa, who brought her children to have fun at Palms mall, thanked God for the grace to witness another year.

Mrs Mary Adebayo, also a parent and business woman, appealed to leaders to fulfil the promises made to the citizens during electioneering.

“We need improvement in social amenities, road construction, power supply and security. When there is adequate security in the country, there will surely be peace.

“I thank God for the year 2019 and pray for a bigger business breakthrough in 2020,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Femi Kushimo, a father and business man, urged government to invest more in agriculture by providing basic farm facilities and implements for the farmers.

Kushimo urged the government to open the country’s borders, saying this would help reduce the cost of his business materials.

“The prices of engineering equipment, especially the imported ones, we sell have really increased since the closure of the border.

“We commend the Federal Government on its efforts to curb corruption, while appealing that they should do more work to improve the economy in all aspects in 2020 in order to better our lots, ” he said.

Also, Mr Tunde Mohammed, a youth and member of staff of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), urged the government to concentrate more on road construction, especially that of Ibadan to Lagos and Niger to Kwara.

“We really commend the Federal Government for improved security in the country and the efforts to curb corruption as well as restructure the economy.

“Our youths should not be waiting for white collar jobs; they can engage in farming, which has different value chains and is capable of making them employers of labour,” he said.

NAN reports that the fun seekers, including parents, children, youths and suckling babies, were sighted at the centres eating, drinking and catching fun.

