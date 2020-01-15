Breaking News
New online marketplace debuts in Nigeria with efficient customer-care

A new free classifieds online marketplace platform, Njalo.ng, had been launchead in the Nigerian market to offer sellers and buyers safety, convenience and global visibility.

According to the company, the platform which started operation last week has been empowering Nigerians with free access to sell any products like smartphones, cars, laptops, clothes, shoes, books/literature, kiddies’ wears, job placement, among others.

Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of the Company, Mr. Emeka Orjiani said Njalo is the unique meeting room between potential seller and buyer.

He said the platform is here to contribute its quota in the Nigerian digital economy and also create fundamental changes in the Nigerian e-commerce space.

Orjiani said: “Digital Marketplace is a reality. What used to be sold in the regular market can now be sold at the speed of a click. The platform grants users unparalleled, global visibility for whatever it is you want to sell or buy.”

He noted that the platform also seeks to bring consumer’s favorite market and products closer to them through online trading and help entrepreneurs build brand recognitions beyond the shores of their environment.

Orjiani also disclosed that the platform’s mission is to connect buyers with verified sellers of genuine products and create opportunities for entrepreneurs to widen their business scope by meeting more customers.

Also the platform Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Sandra Ani, said: “When it comes to running any successful online marketplace, many people view marketing and customer service as two separate entities.

