Neville picks out Liverpool’s Firmino as every managers’ dream

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is a player “any manager in the world would love to have”.

Firmino scored the only goal of the game as Liverpool beat Tottenham 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to extend their lead to 16 points at the top of the table.

In amassing an astonishing 61 points from a possible 63 over the first 21 matches of the campaign, Liverpool have now made the best-ever start to a top-flight season in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

Firmino has seven goals and seven assists in all competitions this season and Neville has hailed his contributions.

“Any manager in the world would love to have Firmino as their centre-forward,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I think he’s absolutely incredible. He’s selfless, brilliant, scores goals, sets things up, they can link off him, makes all the right runs, an outstanding player.

“It is a huge win, although they were a little sloppy in the second half. They made a couple of mistakes, but that left side of that defence is outstanding. Their whole defence is outstanding, the goalkeeper is brilliant.

“They are outstanding, brilliant to watch and doing everything a championship-winning team should be doing. I can’t see anyone stopping them.

“The records for Klopp are incidental right now. The only thing that matters is lifting the Premier League trophy.

“I think the lead is unassailable. Klopp will never say it but his team are playing so well and are so in control and they are still growing and getting better.

“He won’t care if he loses one or two games, he just wants that trophy. When we were asking Pep last year about records, because [Manchester] City have won it before they probably could look to beat their previous title victories but for Liverpool it’s all about getting that first Premier League title in 30 years.”

