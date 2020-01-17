NEGLECT: Lagos monarch urges govt to empower community leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Alade Aromashodu

Irked by the neglect of traditional rulers in the country by government, a monarch, Chief Musbau Amole Jinadu, Baale of Agoro, Okobaba, Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos, has called for a change, maintaining that “governance originated from the royal institution.”

Speaking at Ijoko Agba (seat of elders), election of the town union executives conducted recently, Jinadu said that it was elders of Ijoko Agba that ensured that social infrastructure: light, borehole water, education programme and skill acquisition programmes, were provided in the community.

According to the monarch, “We are chosen to direct affairs of our people, ensure peace reign in our community, without political interference,” therefore, in a way we help government, so, government should help us too.

Musa Aliu, new chairman, who was sponsored by the community members, pledged empowerment programmes and assistance, which he has rendered in the past.

Aliu also promised to do more on programmes, especially in terms of education and skill acquisition.

Mr. Sunmonu Iyanda, elected vice chairman, speaking on behalf of the new executive, detailed their programme, which hinge on provision of assistance to brilliant indigenes of the community educationally; skill acquisition programme like computer training and others.

Meanwhile, electoral team comprised: Chief Kakawa, governor general of Ijoko Agba, Nollywood actors: Abbey Lanre, film producer and Baale of Agoro, Chief Musbau Amole Jinadu among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: