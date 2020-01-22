Ndokwa nation will resist political distractors against DSP, Omo-Agege ― Chikogu

Reacting to the alleged forgery and conviction of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by the Bar Court of the State of California, Los Angeles, USA in a case No. 94-C-14401 is Victor Chikogu, Chairman/Chief Executive office, Victor, Ngozi and Nuri, (VNN) Foundation who stressed, that, he still cannot comprehend why groups of young Nigerian can descend so low by attempting to rubbish the good image of the Senator.

It could be recalled that Solomon Adodo, Convener, Coalition of Civil Society and Youth Groups in Nigeria and other groups, have levelled a forgery and conviction case against the Nigerian Senator, which has drawn wide condemnation across the board.

Chikogu, a resident of Atlanta Georgia, US, in his piece through Afrikanwatch Media noted, that, it is a shame that Adodo cannot distinguish light from darkness. The statement reads:

“Allegation against Senator Omo-Agege is a clear indication that the enemy of progress is already been intimidated because of his quick political rising and laudable achievements within this short period as a Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, and the political busybodies and traders are no longer comfortable with it, and have decided to do everything possible to bring him down like the Pharisees and scribes in the biblical age, who connived with Pilate to crucify Jesus on a false allegation”.

“Let me remind those political business fake promoters that power is transient, and only God gives it, and no one can contender with God on it. I call on those instigators and distractors to desist from character assassination of the Senator, as the Ndokwa/Ukwuani will wholeheartedly resist any form of motivated satanic attack on the senator”, he added.

Senator Omo Agege political portfolio over the years have remained credible, commendable and waxing very stronger with laudable project achievements. Chikogu however, asked Nigerians especially Ndokwa Nation to disregard the baseless allegations fabricated against the DSP, describing it as an act of jealousy and scheming towards 2023 politics.

“While it pains me that Adodo and his co-travelers will not channel their youthful time, resource, knowledge, and efforts to things that will better their lives and the economy of the state, they resolved to engage themselves in frivolous activities for mere cheat popularity and monetary values.

I, therefore, warn Solomon Adodo and his sponsors to desist from the campaign of calumny because the Omo-Agege Political family cut across all sector of Delta State as their mere allegation will not stand the test of time and will end in futility”

Chikogu, therefore, advised Adodo and his groups to as a matter of urgency desist from their negative tendencies and give peace a chance as the Ndokwa/Nation and the good people of Nigeria will resist any evil agitation that will create chaos and security threat to the good administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vanguard News