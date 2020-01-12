NDLEA arrests 88 drug traffickers in Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Sunday that at least 88 illicit drug offenders were arrested in Sokoto State last year.

The NDLEA Commandant in the state, Mr. Yakubu Kibo, disclosed this to journalists in Sokoto.

He said only three persons were convicted for the crime.

He said: “Sokoto State Command of NDLEA in 2019 arrested 88 suspects in connection with drug abuse and trafficking.

“The command seized a total of 898. 885 kg which included cannabis sativa or marijuana of 857.267 kg, psychotropic substance of 14.733kg and cough syrup of 24.885kg.”

Kibo, who revealed that the Federal High Court, Sokoto, convicted the offenders, said “more convictions are expected this year.”

He, however, said the absence of the trial judge had halted the ongoing cases.

He said the command was committed to its mandate of fighting drug abuse and illicit trafficking through a chain of activities, comprising supply and remand reductions.

“It also engages in enlightenment campaigns in schools and communities on the bad effects of drug abuse and the consequences of illicit drug businesses in the country.

“The agency arrests investigates and prosecutes cases of drug-related offences in addition to rehabilitation, sensitisation, and reintegration of offenders.

“Drug abuse remains the driving force for perpetrating of all forms of crimes,” the NDLEA commander added.

Kindly Share This Story: