NCC records 5.53% broadband penetration in 10 months

… Moves GDP Contribution from 10% to 13.8%

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Communication, NCC says it recorded 5.53 percent broadband penetration between January–October, 2019.

According to the recent statistics from the regulatory body, it shows that the Commission increased Nigeria’s broadband penetration from 32.34 percent (indicating 61,732,130 Nigerians on 3G and 4G networks) to 37.87 percent between the 10 months period (indicating 72,289,389 on 3G and 4G networks) in the 10 months’ period.

It also revealed that the telecoms contribution to GDP: For the 1st Quarter and 2nd Quarter 2019, stood at 10.11 percent and 11.39 percent respectively.

These, it said show an improvement from the 9.19 percent and 10.43 percent contribution in the 1st Quarter and 2nd Quarter of 2018, respectively.

It added that the general ICT contribution to GDP increased from about 10 percent last year to 13.8 percent currently.

On Active mobile voice subscribers, the Commission said the sector recorded increase from 174,012,136 to 180,386,316.

For internet subscription, the figure increased from 114,306,598 to 123,559,596.

On the issue of Mobile Number Portability, MNP, the regulatory body said 110, 500 numbers were ported between January, 2019 – October, 2019 as against 71, 723 subscribers who ported their lines between the same 10-month period in 2018.

However, NCC said it was able to achieve the feats due to increased public education and awareness by its head office and its zonal offices, as they intensified awareness on the availability and usage of Mobile Number Portability, MNP, across geo-political zones.

