Breaking News
Translate

NCC records 5.53% broadband penetration in 10 months

On 6:42 amIn Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:
Umaru Garba Danbatta, New NCC boss

… Moves GDP Contribution from 10% to 13.8%

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Communication, NCC says it recorded 5.53 percent broadband penetration between January–October, 2019.

According to the recent statistics from the regulatory body, it shows that the Commission increased Nigeria’s broadband penetration from 32.34 percent (indicating 61,732,130 Nigerians on 3G and 4G networks) to 37.87 percent between the 10 months period (indicating 72,289,389 on 3G and 4G networks) in the 10 months’ period.

Invest in Nigeria Now or Regret Later, Nigeria Woos Investors @ GITEX

It also revealed that the telecoms contribution to GDP: For the 1st Quarter and 2nd Quarter 2019, stood at 10.11 percent and 11.39 percent respectively.

These, it said show an improvement from the 9.19 percent and 10.43 percent contribution in the 1st Quarter and 2nd Quarter of 2018, respectively.

It added that the general ICT contribution to GDP increased from about 10 percent last year to 13.8 percent currently.

On Active mobile voice subscribers, the Commission said the sector recorded increase from 174,012,136 to 180,386,316.

For internet subscription, the figure increased from 114,306,598 to 123,559,596.

On the issue of Mobile Number Portability, MNP, the regulatory body said 110, 500 numbers were ported between January, 2019 – October, 2019 as against 71, 723 subscribers who ported their lines between the same 10-month period in 2018.

FG distributes N25m to five academies

However, NCC said it was able to achieve the feats due to increased public education and awareness by its head office and its zonal offices, as they intensified awareness on the availability and usage of Mobile Number Portability, MNP, across geo-political zones.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!