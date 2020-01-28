NBA sets up Technical Committee on Planning

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has constituted the Technical Committee on Conference Planning, TCCP, for the 60th annual general conference of the association, slated for sometime in August.

National Assistant Publicity Secretary of NBA, Habeeb Lawal, in a statement, yesterday, said, “In fulfillment of the promise of the President, Paul Usoro, SAN that the preparations for NBA’s 60th annual general conference would start in earnest, the NBA President has duly constituted the Technical Committee on Conference Planning, TCCP.

“The committee has been mandated to consolidate and improve on the remarkable successes recorded last year.

“The membership of the TCCP is drawn from the Sections and Fora of NBA. The Chairmen of the branches of NBA are also well represented.

“The committee will be chaired by the cerebral Prof. Konyinsola Ajayi, SAN. The NBA President thanks the members of the committee for accepting this call to service.

Other members of the committee are George Etomi, Uche Obi, SAN, Sani Garun-Gabbas, SAN, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, Mfon Usoro, Ayotola Jagun, Sule Shu’aibu, Chukwuka Ikwuazom, Chinyere Okorocha, Akin Ajibola, Toyosi Alabi, Kelechi Obi, Adetola Bucknor-Taiwo, Hannatu Simon, Sylvester Udemezue, Tosin Iyayi, Yusuf Abdulkadir, Oludayo Olorunfemi, Dr Paul Ebiala, Mohammed Akande, Paschal Ugwuanyi, Sylvester Adaka, Seni Adio, SAN, Oluseun Abimbola, Dr Paul Ananaba, SAN, Prof Oluyemisi Bamgbose, SAN, Tobi Adebowale, Banke Olagbegi-Oloba, Joshua Usman, Kunle Edun, Asue Ighodalo, and Gbenga Oyebode.

